Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:21 PM
Home Countryside

3 drown as boat sinks in Padma

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Our Correspondent

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 30: Three people drowned when a boat capsized in the Padma River with 40 passengers on board.
The incident took place in Panka Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district at around 2pm on Wednesday.
It is learnt that at least seven passengers of the boat are still missing in the river.
The deceased includes Lilimon Begum, 62, wife of Khairul Islam of Bishroshia Village under Panka Union in the upazila, and her son-in-law Siam, 8. The identity of the third person drowned in boat capsize could not be identified immediately.
Local inhabitant health worker Asaduzzaman Asad said a boat with about 40 passengers on board was going to the Bishrosia from Boglauri Ghat at around 2:15pm. When it reached near Laxmipur Char, it was caught by a storm and sank in the river.
Witnessing it, the local villagers tried to rescue the passengers. At that time, bodies of three people including Lilimon and Siam were recovered.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station Farid Hossain said he learnt that three people died of a boat capsize.
However, police and firefighters have been trying to rescue the passengers who are still missing in the river, the OC added.


