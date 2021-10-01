Video
Friday, 1 October, 2021
Home Countryside

Dead dolphin found again on Kuakata Beach

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Sept 30: Once again a seven-foot-long dead dolphin was found on Kuakata Sea Beach in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Locals spotted the dolphin at the 2nd Zhaubagan Point on the beach at around 9am. Being informed, the Dolphin Protection Committee visited the scene.
A member of the committee and Assistant Forest Conservator of the district forest department Tariqul Islam said there were marks of injury found on the body of the seven-foot long and two-foot wide dolphin. All those marks were on its head and tail. It is thought that the ill-fated dolphin died after being caught by fishermen.
The local bit officer was asked to bury the dolphin, after taking some body parts for an autopsy.
Earlier on September 23 last, a five-foot long dead dolphin was found at Tetrishkani Point on Kuakata Beach. A total of 21 dead dolphins of different species have been found on the beach so far this year.


