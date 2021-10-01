Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondents

Three people including a newlywed young woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Pirojpur and Natore, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: A student of Jagannath University (JnU) reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his village home in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Amitosh Hawlader, 26, was a third year student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at JnU. He was the son of Gopendra Hawlader, a resident of Patkelbari Village in the upazila.
Quoting the family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam said Amitosh came to his village home from Dhaka one month back. Since then, he had been quite silent.
He locked the door of his parents' room from outside sometime at early hours and killed himself by hanging from a tree on the house yard.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8:30am and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Shipon Khan, 40, son of late Harun Ali Khan, was a resident of Kathalia Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shipon had been suffering from mental disease for long.
However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1pm and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Kawkhali PS in this connection.
Kawkhali PS OC Md Boni Amin confirmed the incident.  
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A newlywed woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Rubi Khatun, 17, was the wife of Raqibul Islam of Atua Village. She was the daughter of Inser Ali of Gurumoishal Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rubi got married with Raqibul four months back. Rubi's father gave Tk 60,000 to Raqibul as dowry money in the time of marriage. But Inser Ali supposed to give him Tk 90,000. The newlywed couple often locked into altercations over the matter.
However, Raqibul forced Rubi to bring Tk 30,000 from her father's house on Tuesday.
Rubi came to her father's house at noon and informed the matter to her family members.
Later, she hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8pm.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her.
Later, she died on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Baraigram PS in this connection.
Baraigram PS OC Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills youth in Panchagarh
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Housewife crushed under train at Atrai
3 drown as boat sinks in Padma
Dead dolphin found again on Kuakata Beach
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Thrust on creating gender-balanced society to empower women
C-19: 12 more die, 109 more infected in 13 dists


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft