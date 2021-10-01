Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a newlywed young woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Pirojpur and Natore, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: A student of Jagannath University (JnU) reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his village home in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Amitosh Hawlader, 26, was a third year student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at JnU. He was the son of Gopendra Hawlader, a resident of Patkelbari Village in the upazila.

Quoting the family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam said Amitosh came to his village home from Dhaka one month back. Since then, he had been quite silent.

He locked the door of his parents' room from outside sometime at early hours and killed himself by hanging from a tree on the house yard.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8:30am and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Shipon Khan, 40, son of late Harun Ali Khan, was a resident of Kathalia Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shipon had been suffering from mental disease for long.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1pm and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Kawkhali PS in this connection.

Kawkhali PS OC Md Boni Amin confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A newlywed woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Rubi Khatun, 17, was the wife of Raqibul Islam of Atua Village. She was the daughter of Inser Ali of Gurumoishal Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rubi got married with Raqibul four months back. Rubi's father gave Tk 60,000 to Raqibul as dowry money in the time of marriage. But Inser Ali supposed to give him Tk 90,000. The newlywed couple often locked into altercations over the matter.

However, Raqibul forced Rubi to bring Tk 30,000 from her father's house on Tuesday.

Rubi came to her father's house at noon and informed the matter to her family members.

Later, she hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her.

Later, she died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Baraigram PS in this connection.

Baraigram PS OC Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident.







