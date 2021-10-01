

Thrust on creating gender-balanced society to empower women

will build Digital Bangladesh.'

The speakers in general at the discussion meetings organised in different districts put emphasis on creating an atmosphere so that a gender-balanced society is formed.

If a balanced society is created, women will automatically be empowered, they added.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs (DWA) jointly organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town in the morning.

Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of DWA Md Jakir Hossain presided over the meeting.

Additional DC (General) Chowdhury Rowson Islam, women's rights activist Khaleda Akter Hena, NGO activist Bivanjan Halder and Md Rafiqual Islam Panna, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said girl child is not a burden rather an asset. The discrimination between male and female children has been significantly reduced in the country. Besides, the incumbent government is working on empowering women and creating a gender-balanced society.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was organised in the district.

The district administration and DWA jointly arranged the meeting at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while District Women Affairs Officer Sabina Sultana presided over the meeting.

DD of Local Government Department Ishrat Farzana, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arafat Hossain, Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Ashok Kumar Thakur and District Mohila AL President Rebeka Sultana, among others, were also present at the programme.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.

Sadullapur Upazila administration and DWA jointly organised the meeting at Jamalpur Girls' High School at around 11:30am.

Sadullapur UNO Mst Roksana Begum presided over the programme.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Saharia Khan Biplob, Vice-Chairman Ishrat Jahan Smrity, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadullapur Police Station (PS) Pradip Kumar, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Shahnaz Akhter, Fisheries Officer Sirajum Munira Sumi and Head Teacher of Jamalpur Girls' High School Anwarul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: In this connection, a discussion meeting was organised in the hallroom of Lalmohan Upazila Parishad in the district in the morning.

The upazila administration and DWA jointly organised the programme.

Lalmohan Acting UNO Md Zahidul Islam presided over the meeting.

Upazila Women Affairs Officer Md Nurnabi and Youth Development Officer Khalilur Rahman Imon, among others, were also present at that time.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised at Rowshanara Women's Degree College auditorium in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.

Morrelganj Upazila administration and DWA jointly organised the programme.

Upazila Information Officer Popy Akhter, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Mozammel Haque Mozam, Female Vice-Chairman Fahima Khanam, Field Supervisor of Boys and Girls Club Abdul Mannan, and Journalist Gonesh Pal, among others, also spoke at that time.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A discussion meeting was organised on the occasion.

It was addressed by Upazila Chairman Bir Muktijodda Prof Md Rafiqur Rahman as chief guest, and Upazila Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum was present as special guest.

Upazila Family and Planning Officer Ripon Chandra Das, Head Teacher of Mangalpur Government Primary School Mosahid Ali, ex president of Kamalganj Press Club MA Wahid Rulu, ex-general secretary Shahin Ahmed and teenagers Nishat Saiyara Sristi and Swarnali Sinha also spoke.

Women representatives and journalists from different areas took part in the function

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: At 10 am a discussion meeting was held in the hallroom of upazila auditorium. It was jointly organised by upazila administration and Woman Affairs Office.

UNO Abdullah Al-Mamun presided over it while upazila Vice-Chairman Abdur Rashid was present as special guest.

The address of welcome was delivered by Upazila Agriculture Officer Mujibur Rahman and Food Controller Kawser Alam (Manik), and Woman Affairs Officer Amina Begum.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the upazila auditorium in the morning. It was presided over by UNO Md Tamal Hossain.

District AL President Alhajj Prof Md Abdul Kuddus, MP, spoke as chief guest.

Gurudaspur Upazila Chairman Md Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chairman Md Alal Sheikh, Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Baten, and Woman Affairs Officer Nilufa Yasmin were present as special guests.







