Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Tunisia’s Najla Bouden appointed as Arab world’s first female PM

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Tunisia’s Najla Bouden appointed as Arab world’s first female PM

Tunisia’s Najla Bouden appointed as Arab world’s first female PM

TUNIS, Sept 30: Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Wednesday appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as his new Prime Minister, a crucial step in leading the country out of its political crisis.
Najla is the first woman to hold the position in Tunisia and the first female prime minister in the Arab world. Born in 1958 in the central Kairouan governorate, Najla is a professor of higher education at the National Engineering School in Tunis, specialising in geoscience.
Najla Bouden will be Saied's fourth head of government since he took office in autumn 2019, and the third he has personally appointed. Since 2011, she has served as director general in charge of quality at the Higher Education Ministry. She also held the position of head of the Purpose Action Unit in the same ministry.
She steps into the role at a time of great uncertainty, 67 days after Saied took the unprecedented step of suspending parliament, sacking the previous government and assuming exclusive control over a country gripped by political deadlock and economic strain.
A week ago, the president suspended much of the constitution and said he would rule by decree, a move that sparked protests at the weekend. The decree also cast the role of head of government as an assistant to the president, rather than a check on him. All executive power still resides with Saied.
A political outsider, Najla will leave her current role at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research implementing a $70 million programme to improve employment chances for college graduates.
Elyes Fakhfakh, the former finance minister and the president's first hand-picked prime minister, served for six months before a corruption file brought by independent MP Yassine Ayari revealed he had millions of dollars in companies with state contracts. The scandal forced him to resign.
Mr Saied then appointed Hichem Mechichi, a political outsider whom the president put forward for interior minister under Mr Fakhfakh. Mr Mechichi assumed the role of head of government in September 2020.
The relationship between the two soon soured, and a standoff ensued.
In January 2021, after Mr Mechichi reshuffled his Cabinet, Mr Saied refused to swear in new ministers, claiming some needed to be investigated for corruption.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tunisia’s Najla Bouden appointed as Arab world’s first female PM
Bhabanipur votes to decide Mamata’s fate
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
NK joins race for hypersonic missile with latest test
‘Alternative Nobel’ awarded to environmental activists
100 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib
New dinosaur species unearthed
Key allies dents Merkel’s party


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft