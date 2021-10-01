

Tunisia’s Najla Bouden appointed as Arab world’s first female PM

Najla is the first woman to hold the position in Tunisia and the first female prime minister in the Arab world. Born in 1958 in the central Kairouan governorate, Najla is a professor of higher education at the National Engineering School in Tunis, specialising in geoscience.

Najla Bouden will be Saied's fourth head of government since he took office in autumn 2019, and the third he has personally appointed. Since 2011, she has served as director general in charge of quality at the Higher Education Ministry. She also held the position of head of the Purpose Action Unit in the same ministry.

She steps into the role at a time of great uncertainty, 67 days after Saied took the unprecedented step of suspending parliament, sacking the previous government and assuming exclusive control over a country gripped by political deadlock and economic strain.

A week ago, the president suspended much of the constitution and said he would rule by decree, a move that sparked protests at the weekend. The decree also cast the role of head of government as an assistant to the president, rather than a check on him. All executive power still resides with Saied.

A political outsider, Najla will leave her current role at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research implementing a $70 million programme to improve employment chances for college graduates.

Elyes Fakhfakh, the former finance minister and the president's first hand-picked prime minister, served for six months before a corruption file brought by independent MP Yassine Ayari revealed he had millions of dollars in companies with state contracts. The scandal forced him to resign.

Mr Saied then appointed Hichem Mechichi, a political outsider whom the president put forward for interior minister under Mr Fakhfakh. Mr Mechichi assumed the role of head of government in September 2020.

The relationship between the two soon soured, and a standoff ensued.

