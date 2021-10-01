Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Bhabanipur votes to decide Mamata’s fate

Results will be out on October 3

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

KOLKATA, Sept 30: Over three lakh voters of Bhabanipur, a south Kolkata legislative constituency, on Thursday sealed the fate of Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, who is looking to enter the state Assembly before the end of her six-month period of Chief Ministership-without-being-an-MLA.
The over 12 hours of polling began around 7 am. The votes will be counted on October 3. The election was necessitated due to the resignation of Mamata Banerjee's party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make way for her.
The Chief Minister has had to contest because, despite her own party's tremendous victory in the Assembly polls held this April-May, she could not win from Nandigram. The BJP put up a tough fight there through its Suvendu Adhikari, a confidant-turned-foe of the Chief Minister.
The contest may not necessarily be a cakewalk for her despite the fact that she lives there -- her Kalighat residence is located in the constituency -- and that she had won the seat twice, in 2011 and 2016.
The BJP has put up 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal as a candidate against its arch-rival. Although she lost the recent Assembly polls and also the 2015 municipal polls, the Calcutta High Court lawyer has turned high profile, being one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence case against the state government.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tunisia’s Najla Bouden appointed as Arab world’s first female PM
Bhabanipur votes to decide Mamata’s fate
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
NK joins race for hypersonic missile with latest test
‘Alternative Nobel’ awarded to environmental activists
100 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib
New dinosaur species unearthed
Key allies dents Merkel’s party


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft