Bhabanipur votes to decide Mamata’s fate

KOLKATA, Sept 30: Over three lakh voters of Bhabanipur, a south Kolkata legislative constituency, on Thursday sealed the fate of Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, who is looking to enter the state Assembly before the end of her six-month period of Chief Ministership-without-being-an-MLA.

The over 12 hours of polling began around 7 am. The votes will be counted on October 3. The election was necessitated due to the resignation of Mamata Banerjee's party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make way for her.

The Chief Minister has had to contest because, despite her own party's tremendous victory in the Assembly polls held this April-May, she could not win from Nandigram. The BJP put up a tough fight there through its Suvendu Adhikari, a confidant-turned-foe of the Chief Minister.

The contest may not necessarily be a cakewalk for her despite the fact that she lives there -- her Kalighat residence is located in the constituency -- and that she had won the seat twice, in 2011 and 2016.

The BJP has put up 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal as a candidate against its arch-rival. Although she lost the recent Assembly polls and also the 2015 municipal polls, the Calcutta High Court lawyer has turned high profile, being one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence case against the state government.






