Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:20 PM
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GUAYAQUIL, Sept 30: The death toll from bloody clashes between rival gangs in an Ecuador prison reached 126, with nearly 80 more wounded, President Guillermo Lasso said Wednesday, as soldiers surrounded the facility.
Inmates went to war armed with guns and grenades on Tuesday at the Guayaquil prison complex: a clash between prisoners believed to be linked to Mexican drug gangs -- mainly the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.
President Lasso announced the new toll at a late Wednesday press conference, describing the prison slaughter as an "unfortunate event." Soldiers and a tank guarded the complex Wednesday as police on horseback patrolling the perimeter were confronted by worried family members of the men locked up inside.    -AFP


