Sheikh Russel Gold Cup U-18 Football kicks off

The 1st Sheikh Russel Gold Cup (U-18) Football tournament began today at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, formally inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest while Tournament sponsor Saif Powertec Limited's managing director and 'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishor Parisad' adviser Tarafdar Mohammad Ruhul Amin was present as the special guest.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parisad' Secretary General KM Shahidullah and tournament committee's secretary and Dhaka South City Corporation ward no 20 councilor Farid Uddin Ahmmad Ratan were, among others, also present in the inaugural ceremony.

On the first day of the tournament, Pallabi Thana blanked Lalbagh Thana by 3-0 goals. Pallabi took a lead through a suicidal goal while Monir scored the remaining two goals in the 58th and 69th minutes respectively for the winning side.

A total of thirty two U-18 football teams of Dhaka Metropolis thana are participating in the meet, sponsored by Saif Powertec Limited.

'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parisad' is organizing the tournament marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The champions will get Taka two lacs while the runners-up of the tournament will have Taka one lac as prize money.

The final of the tournament is slated for October 15. -AFP



