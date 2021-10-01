Nine get chance to watch T20WC buying Akash link

Nine quiz winners have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets by participating in the 'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign.

In the third week of the campaign, three customers have won air tickets buying new Akash connections. In addition, ten customers got a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of Akash in Dhaka, says a press release.

Beximco Communications' Head of Marketing & Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Head of Business Planning & Supply Chain Zia Hasan Khan and Senior Manager, Market Communications Muhammad Muntasir handed over the prizes.

'Buy Akash & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign third week air ticket winners are Ali Ahmed from Sylhet , Mostofa howlader from Jhalokathi and Md Anik Dewan from Tangail. Ten winners of the campaign respectively won received32'' Samsung smart TV.

In this six-week campaign starting from September 1, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy Akash during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get taka 200 cashback. The campaign is going to continue till 12th of October 2021.

Akash provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of Akash Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. Akash is being enjoyed with the highest quality pictures and sounds in 64 districts of the country.





