Mushfiqur continues run flow as Bangladesh-A take 2-0 lead over HPs

Skipper Mominul Haque hit ton, Mushfiqur Rahim carried on his batting dominance as Bangladesh-A team defeated BCB High-Performance Unit (HP) in the second of the four match one-day series by 30 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday to take 2-0 lead.

Batting first A-team posted mammoth 322-run total losing seven wickets. Bangladesh-A got a very good start from their opening pair Mominul and Nazmul Hossain Shanto. They stood 154-run's partnership before Shanto's departure for 67 off 85.

Mominul on the other hand, picked up his century before getting out. The national Test captain piled up 128 off 121 with 11 boundaries and two over boundaries. Mushfiq, who had taken part in the early two matches of the series before departing for the World Cup, once again shone. Mr Dependable's bat shone for 62 off 53 hitting six rope kissing shots backed by solitary maximum. Mushi scored 70 in the 1st match of the series on Tuesday.

For HP team, Rejaur Rahman was the most successful bowler with four for 42 while Ruhel Mia, Aminul Islam and Sumon Khan took one wicket apiece.

HPs in reply, were equal to the task till the half of their batting innings Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanjid Hasan Tamim amassed 136 runs in the opening partnership. Emon scored 77 while Tamim stockpiled 86. But none of the HPs middle order batters showed resistance except Towhid Hriday, who was one short of a fifty, as Akbar Ali led side had fallen 30 shorts. HPs were 292 for nine from stipulated 50 overs.

Rubel Hossain scalped three wickets while Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Nayeem Hasan shared two wickets each. Besides, part-time spinner Mohammad Mithun and Taijul Islam took one wicket respectively.





