Mash mentors Taskin to improve slower





Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza shows new grips to Taskin Ahmed for creating slower and cutter at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Thursday. photo: Courtesy

Mash came and entered directly into the centre ground to work with Taskin, Soumya Sarkar and seen to discuss with T20i captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

"I requested him to give me a day since I am improving in pace and swing but am in back-foot for slower," Taskin told journalists after the practice session. "I want to improve in slower bowl".

The most successful captain of the country and the leading international wicket taker among the pacers in Bangladesh gave some lessons to tasking in improving skills related to slower and cutter. "He showed me some grips those differ from bowler to bowler. He also taught me few grips for cutter and hopeful that implementation of these will bring good result," Tasking expressed his belief.

"He actually showed three grips and told me to try those. He also advised me to continue those if I like those," he added.

Taskin, the speediest arm in Tigers tent, is not willing to compare himself with Mustafiz. He said, "I can't be a Mustafiz. He is the cutter master. I am just trying add some slower with the pace".

He also said that he mustn't compromise with his pace. In this regard he further said, "My strengths are my pace and bounce and slower will add another option. It'll be a good weapon for me".

Taskin is a member of Bangladesh squad bound for the ensuing World Cup that will depart home tomorrow for Muscat for week long conditioning camp.







