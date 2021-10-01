Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mash mentors Taskin to improve slower

I can't be a Mustafiz, says Taskin

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Sports Reporter


Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza shows new grips to Taskin Ahmed for creating slower and cutter at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Thursday. photo: Courtesy

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza shows new grips to Taskin Ahmed for creating slower and cutter at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Thursday. photo: Courtesy

Former Bangladesh national skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza all of a sudden came in the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday amidst the election flow at the BCB. But Mashrafe came with another purpose, to mentor speedster Taskin Ahmed ahead of the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup.
Mash came and entered directly into the centre ground to work with Taskin, Soumya Sarkar and seen to discuss with T20i captain Mahmudullah Riyad.
"I requested him to give me a day since I am improving in pace and swing but am in back-foot for slower," Taskin told journalists after the practice session. "I want to improve in slower bowl".
The most successful captain of the country and the leading international wicket taker among the pacers in Bangladesh gave some lessons to tasking in improving skills related to slower and cutter. "He showed me some grips those differ from bowler to bowler. He also taught me few grips for cutter and hopeful that implementation of these will bring good result," Tasking expressed his belief.
"He actually showed three grips and told me to try those. He also advised me to continue those if I like those," he added.
Taskin, the speediest arm in Tigers tent, is not willing to compare himself with Mustafiz. He said, "I can't be a Mustafiz. He is the cutter master. I am just trying add some slower with the pace".
He also said that he mustn't compromise with his pace. In this regard he further said, "My strengths are my pace and bounce and slower will add another option. It'll be a good weapon for me".
Taskin is a member of Bangladesh squad bound for the ensuing World Cup that will depart home tomorrow for Muscat for week long conditioning camp.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues ManU
Bangladesh face Sri Lanka today in SAFF
Sheikh Russel Gold Cup U-18 Football kicks off
Nine get chance to watch T20WC buying Akash link
Mushfiqur continues run flow as Bangladesh-A take 2-0 lead over HPs
Mash mentors Taskin to improve slower
Liverpool honour Hunt with Porto rout
Chelsea 'easiest game' Juve set to face, says Chiellini


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft