Send a proposal to President for a neutral govt with lunatics, children, Quader tells BNP

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that the BNP may send a proposal to the President to form a non-party neutral government with lunatics and children ahead of the next parliamentary elections.

He said this while addressing a discussion meeting on the 75th birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina organized by the Swechchhasebak League at the auditorium of Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) in the capital.

Addressing the BNP leaders, Obaidul Quader said, "When we were demanding for a neutral government in Bangladesh then Khaleda Zia was saying that no one is neutral except the mad and the child."

"You may have demands, but the biggest demand is for a neutral government that you want. So, send a proposal to the President for a neutral government with lunatics and children whether the president will accept it or not that depends up to him," he added.

AL general secretary said that the BNP is not accepting the president's proposal to form a search committee to form an election commission. But, the constitution has given that power to the president. Then BNP should form an election commission with 'mads and children'.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "If the BNP comes to the polls then they will be welcomed. But, if they create obstruction and they will go to prevent the election, people will not tolerate that."

"If BNP will not come to elections, current of rivers will never stop flowing. The speed of time will not stop. As time and currents do not stop, elections will not stop," he added.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Swechchhasebak League General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu, Dhaka South city Swechchhasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon and General Secretary Tareq Sayeed spoke while Swechchhasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha was in the chair.