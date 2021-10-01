Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Send a proposal to President for a neutral govt with lunatics, children, Quader tells BNP

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that the BNP may send a proposal to the President to form a non-party neutral government with lunatics and children ahead of the next parliamentary elections.
He said this while addressing a discussion meeting on the 75th birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina organized by the Swechchhasebak League at the auditorium of Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) in the capital.
Addressing the BNP leaders, Obaidul Quader said, "When we were demanding for a neutral government in Bangladesh then Khaleda Zia was saying that no one is neutral except the mad and the child."
"You may have demands, but the biggest demand is for a neutral government that you want. So, send a proposal to the President for a neutral government with lunatics and children whether the president will accept it or not that depends up to him," he added.
AL general secretary said that the BNP is not accepting the president's proposal to form a search committee to form an election commission. But, the constitution has given that power to the president. Then BNP should form an election commission with 'mads and children'.
Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "If the BNP comes to the polls then they will be welcomed. But, if they create obstruction and they will go to prevent the election, people will not tolerate that."
"If BNP will not come to elections, current of rivers will never stop flowing. The speed of time will not stop. As time and currents do not stop, elections will not stop," he added.
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Swechchhasebak League General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu, Dhaka South city Swechchhasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon and General Secretary Tareq Sayeed spoke while Swechchhasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha was in the chair.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Send a proposal to President for a neutral govt with lunatics, children, Quader tells BNP
190 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs
Dollar continues rising  against BDT
Cricketer Nasir’s marriage to Tamima illegal: PBI
Hearing on charge framing on Oct 14
Rice import hits snag as local traders, Indian exporters face higher cost
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses a discussion
HC issues rule to pay Tk 20 lakh each as compensation


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft