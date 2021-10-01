Video
Home Back Page

190 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Some 190 people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 149 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 41 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 18,197 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 30. Among them, a total of 17,170 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 960. Of them, 756 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 204 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 67 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 21 in September so far.
Among 17,790 infected, a total of 7,841 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.


