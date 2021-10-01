Dollar continues rising  against BDT

Amid the growing demand for dollars to pay import bills and declining inflow of both remittance and export earnings the US dollar continues to appreciate against Bangladesh taka (BDT) for the last two months.

Although Bangladesh Bank (BB) is pumping dollars through selling to the banks the demand is still growing.

As the economy starts to revive, import pressure is rising and amid withdrawal of ban on tourists and going abroad for treatment and education, the dollar is becoming costlier.

Currently in the open market the dollar is being sold at Tk 89 and it is learnt that in inter-bank transaction one dollar was sold at Tk 85.47 on Wednesday. On the day state-owned Sonali Bank sold it for Tk 87.20.

As per market statistics in a span of one and half a months, the local currency depreciated at Tk 0.06 against every dollar.

To control depreciation of local money the BB is pumping money to the market and it sold US$ 50 million on Wednesday to the banks against their demands to meet the growing pressure of their clients.

When contacted, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam told the Daily Observer that demands for US dollar is on the rise due to opening of all sectorsboth at the local level and abroad.

"A few banks have applied to us to sell dollars as they need to meet their clients' demands and we also see the crisis is prevailing in the marker so we have sold $50 million to the banks. We do have sufficient reserves of dollar and so, if the banks seek further we will sell it to them," he said. "On the other hand, when the situation arises that dollar is available in the market we buy it from them to make stable the exchange rates," he said.

A retired banker said when dollar becomes appreciated both the exporters and remitters become happy as they get higher against their earned dollars. "Depreciation of local currency makes imports costlier but it is temporary and the marker becomes stable on its own rules," he said. According to the central bank statistics in February 2009, the exchange rate per dollar was Tk 69 and last Sunday, the dollar was sold for Tk 85.30 at a maximum. At the beginning of 2017, the value of each dollar was Tk 79.75.

The exchange rate of dollar and taka in Bangladesh was fixed by the government after the country's independence in 1971. In 2003, this exchange rate was made floating. Since then, the money has not been devalued or revalued.

"However, the central bank has always had indirect control. In other words, Bangladesh Bank has been following the 'Managed Floating Rate' policy in this regard," said the retired banker.







