Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:19 PM
Cricketer Nasir’s marriage to Tamima illegal: PBI

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Court Correspondent

The file photo shows cricketer Nasir Hossain and air hostess Tamima Sultana Tammi in a romantic moment. File photo



The marriage between Bangladesh national team cricketer Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana is illegal as she is still wife of businessman Rakib Hasan, said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in its report submitted   on Thursday.
PBI Inspector Sheikh Mizanur Rahman submitted the report before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohamamd Jashim. Later the court asked cricketer Nasir, Tamima and Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on October 31 in a case filed over Tamima's illegal marriage. Tamima allegedly got married to cricketer Nasir without divorcing her husband Rakib Hasan.
Advocate Ishrat Zahan, a counsel of the complainant, said a petition was filed seeking warrants for the arrest of the three accused. According to the PBI report, Tamima did not divorce her first husband Rakib.
Rakib did not get any divorce notice from her. Rather, Tamima made a fake divorce notice. The divorce documents of Tamima and Rakib were forged.  So, Tamima is still the wife of Rakib, said the report. As per the law, marrying another person without getting divorced with her husband is a punishable offence and for this reason the marriage of Tamima and Nasir is illegal, it said.
Besides, the divorce notice which was sent by post to Rakib is not legal, said PBI report.
On February 24, a Dhaka court directed PBI to investigate the case. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court judge Md Jashim passed the order after taking the case filed by Rakib into cognizance. PBI was asked to submit its investigation report by March 30. According to the case statement, Tamima got married to Rakib Hasan on February 26, 2011. Tamima, a cabin crew of Saudia Airlines, had been staying in Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19 situation since March 10, 2020.
During this time, she contacted her family through mobile phone and social media. Tamima got married with the cricketer on February 24 while photographs of their marriage went viral on social media which drew the attention of Rakib Hasan.




