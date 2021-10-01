Video
Home Back Page

Khaleda’s Fake Birthday Celebration

Hearing on charge framing on Oct 14

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed October 14 for hearing on two cases filed against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for celebrating fake birthday on the National Mourning Day and stigmatizing the War of Liberation by rehabilitating the anti-liberation forces.
Thursday was fixed for hearing on framing charges.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Nur fixed the date of charge hearing.
Khaleda Zia's counsel advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder submitted the time petition saying Khaleda Zia could not appear before the court due to her illness.  
Journalist Gazi Jahirul Islam lodged the fake birthday case against Khaleda on August 30, 2016.
According to the complaint, Khaleda, since 1996, has been celebrating her fake birthday on August 15, the day when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated.
Jananetri Parishad President AB Siddiqui filed the other case on November 3, 2016, against Khaleda Zia and her late husband Ziaur Rahman for stigmatizing the War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti- Liberation War elements. The BNP Chief is on bail in both the cases.




