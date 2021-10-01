Rice import hits snag as local traders, Indian exporters face higher cost

The country's rice importers, who were permitted to import rice from abroad to enhance food grain stock and check increasing trend of rice price in the local market, have imported only two lakh tonnes of rice in a month against the permit of importing around 17 lakh tonnes of rice.

Food ministry officials, however, said there will be no problem as much more rice will be imported before start of Aman paddy harvesting in early November.

A total of 415 traders and companies were given permission to import 16.93 lakh tonnes of rice in August this year amid the increasing trend of rice price.

Initially, they were asked to open Letter of Credit (LC) within 15 days of issuing permit and complete rice import and release in the market within a month.

Although rice price in the market declined slightly due to the impact of the government's permit, most importers and traders have failed to complete the importing process within the stipulated period. Instead, a section of the permit holders have not yet started the import process, according to the officials concerned monitoring the entire rice import process.

According to TCB report, coarse rise was sold in the market last week at Tk 45 to 48 per kg, which was sold at Tk 50 to 52 a month ago. The fine rice was selling at Tk 56 to 58 in last week which was sold at Tk 60 to 68 a month ago.

Quoting the importers, the ministry officials said that cost of importing rice is getting higher than usual to follow the conditions of the government. At the same time, the Indian exporters are not showing interest to supply rice due to huge congestions in the ports.

The rice price in the market started declining in the country after beginning of rice import. It discouraged a section of permit-holder importers due to probability of facing huge losses.

But, the Food Ministry officials have been giving necessary supports to the importers to ensure smooth import of rice. In case of necessity, they are extending the time of opening LC and ensuring necessary supports in the ports for removing various obstacles in the ports.

Swapan Kumar Kundu of Bhangapara Majumder Agro Food Industries Limited, a rice importer of Jashore's Noapara, told this correspondent he has already imported a portion of rice from the allocation.

"But, I cannot say for certain whether I can import the rest due to high price and illegal dealings," he said.

"Due to the situation, the Indian exporters are charging high for rice. At the same time, we need to pay in various levels for getting clearance. As a result, there is no profit by importing rice," he said, adding, "The government should keep rice import open for a few days. If the importers get chance to import openly, it would have impact in the market and rice price will decline."

According to Swapan Kumar, the rice price will rise again once the government stops importing.

Another rice importer, Firoz Ahmed of Alal Enterprise of Bogura's Sherpur said that now the Indian exporters are not showing interest to supply rice due to huge tailback at Indian part of the border and ports. Most of the trucks carrying rice are taking 20 to 25 days for clearing. But, the government has given only 15 days after opening LC for releasing the imported rice. As a result, most importers are feeling discouraged.

Regarding the issue, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum told this correspondent that two lakh tonnes out of around 17 lakh tonnes of rice permitted for importing has already been imported.

"We have the month of October in hand before harvesting the Aman planted this season. The paddy will be harvested from the beginning of November. Within October, more rice will be imported. As a result, it would not create any problem," added the official.









