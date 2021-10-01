HC issues rule to pay Tk 20 lakh each as compensation

The High Court (HC) on Thursday wanted to know from the authorities concerned why they should not be directed to pay Tk 20 lakh as compensation to Rabindra University's every student out of 14, those hair were trimmed by Farhana Yeasmin Baten, former assistant proctor of the institution.

The HC also issued a rule asking them why trimming the hair of 14 students of the University would not be declared illegal.

Besides, the HC wanted to know why a guideline would not be formulated to prevent such incidents across the country.

The court asked the probe committee formed to investigate the incident to submit before it within 30 days about what action has been taken against Farhana Yeasmin Baten, who was involved with trimming the hair of 14 students.

The secretary of Home Ministry, secretary of Education Ministry, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra University and others have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab on Wednesday as public interest litigation, seeking directives in this regard.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab, the writ petitioner himself appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury represented the State during the virtual hearing.

Farhana Yeasmin Baten resigned from three posts over her alleged involvement in trimming the hair of its 14 students as punishment amid student protests.

She quit the three positions of assistant proctor, head of Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies Department and syndicate member-and submitted resignation letters on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the university authorities formed a five-member committee to probe the incident.

According to some students of the department, Farhana asked the first-year students of the department to trim their hair. All but 14 students did not comply with her instruction as per the advice.

On Sunday, while they were entering the examination halls to sit for their final exams, the teacher instructed an office assistant to trim the hair of the 14 students and he did it accordingly, the students alleged.







