DU entry tests begin today in 8 divisional cities

The admission tests of undergraduates at Dhaka University (DU) under 2020-21 academic session will start today (Friday) in the eight divisional cities of the country.

This year's admission tests will start with the examination of A unit (Faculty of Science) on October 1.

Besides, B unit (Arts Faculty) examination will be held on October 2 while C unit (Faculty of Business Studies), D unit ( Social Science) and F unit (Faculty of Fine Arts) on October 2, October 22, October 23 and on October 9 respectively.

This time, the tests will be held in the eight divisional cities in the country. Candidates who are residents of Dhaka division will sit at Dhaka University.

Examinations of the candidates of Chittagong division will be at Chittagong University while tests of Rajshahi division's candidates at Rajshahi University, Khulna division's candidates at Khulna University, Sylhet division's candidates at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Rangpur division's candidates at Begum Rokeya University, Barisal division's candidates at Barisal University and the examination of Mymensingh division's candidates will be held at Bangladesh Agricultural University.

Apart from this, some 45 admission seekers will compete for each position in the admission tests of Dhaka University.

In the admission tests of 'A' unit, 64 candidates will contest for each seat. 20 candidates in 'B' unit, 21 candidates in 'C' unit, 73 candidates in 'D' unit and 114 candidates in 'F' unit will contest for each seat. On average, 45 students will appear for the admission tests for one seat this time.

1,17,957 applicants will sit for A unit exam against 1815 seats, 47,632 for B unit against 2378 seats, 27,374 for C unit against 1250 seats, 1,15,881 for D unit against 1570 seats and 15,496 for F unit against 135 seats.

Though the number of applicants increased highly this year but seats in different units are still the same as previous year. Only 15 seats increased for A unit candidates as a new department-Weather Science, is taking students for the first time this year.











