

IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to Bangladesh Police

IFIC Bank MD and CEO Mr Shah A Sarwar handed over the masks to Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, Dr. Benzir Ahmed at Police Headquarters in the capital recently.

Among others Shah Mohammad Moinuddin, DMD and Nayla Tarannum Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Communication and Branding from IFIC Bank, was also present at the mask handover event.

Earlier, IFIC Bank has donated BDT 1 Crore for providing World Class Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and face masks to Bangladesh Police during the first outbreak of COVID -19 in 2020.

IFIC Bank Limited has sponsored 2 Lac face masks to Bangladesh Police for ensuring safety in discharging duties amid the corona virus outbreak.IFIC Bank MD and CEO Mr Shah A Sarwar handed over the masks to Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, Dr. Benzir Ahmed at Police Headquarters in the capital recently.Among others Shah Mohammad Moinuddin, DMD and Nayla Tarannum Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Communication and Branding from IFIC Bank, was also present at the mask handover event.Earlier, IFIC Bank has donated BDT 1 Crore for providing World Class Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and face masks to Bangladesh Police during the first outbreak of COVID -19 in 2020.