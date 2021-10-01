

IBBL corporate branches hold webinar on Shariah compliance

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Mohammad Harunur Rashid, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

A.K.M. Shahidul Hoque Khandaker, Head of Corporate Branch at Head Office Complex presided over the programme. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branch and officials under the corporate branches attended the webinar.



Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited in Dhaka organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' on recently. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Mohammad Harunur Rashid, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.A.K.M. Shahidul Hoque Khandaker, Head of Corporate Branch at Head Office Complex presided over the programme. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branch and officials under the corporate branches attended the webinar.