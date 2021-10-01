Video
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:18 PM
Banking Event

NRBC Bank opens 11 sub-branches to mark PM's birthday

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

NRBC Bank Ltd launched 11 Sub-branches on Wednesday to alleviate poverty and create employment in honour of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Chairman of the Bank S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated these 11 sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference at Gatail (Tangail), Kawla (Dhaka),  Paduar Bazar (Cumilla), Gunabati (Feni), Ramu ( Cox's Bazar), Ashkona, Uttar Khan, Adabor, Jamgora  sub branch. Apart from these branches,  Nilfamari and Patharghata (Barguna) Sub branches were inaugurated by Mr. Asaduzzaman Nur, MP, and Sultana Nadira, MP respectively. Golam Awlia,  Managing Director & CEO joined the ceremony through video conference.
S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank said, the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was to built  hunger and poverty free Bangladesh. That dream is being actualized at the hands of his daughter Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
NRBC Bank is bringing its services to the door steps of the people.  Urbanization, creation of employment opportunities and alleviation of poverty are main focus of NRBC Bank which are goals set by the Honorable Prime Minister. In honor of Prime Minister's 75th birthday we have started 11 sub-branches. The Main goal of these new branches are to make people financially independent.  
Besides, NRBC Bank provides its banking services through 83 branches and 550 sub-brances. It provides Islamic Banking facilities through its Islamic Banking Window ` Al Amin'.


