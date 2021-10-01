

NLI approves 32pc cash dividend

The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of National Life Insurance Co. Ltd (NLI) was held virtually by using digital platform recently. Morshed Alam MP Chairman of the company presided over the meeting.In the AGM the shareholders unanimously approved 32pc cash dividend against per share of face value Tk. 10.00 each for the year 2020. The shareholders praise the Board of Directors as well as management for continuous growth and achievement of the company. Vice-Chairman S F Roushan Akter, Director Matiur Rahman, Director S I Chowdhury, Director Mojibur Rahman, Director Air Commodor (Rtd.) Md. Abu Bakar, Director Engr. Ali Ahmed, Director Md. Haroon Patwary, Independent Director Das Deba Prashad, Independent Director Zakir Ahmed Khan, Sponsor shareholder Shafiqur Rahman Titu, Chief Executive Officer Md. Kazim Uddin, DMD Md. Khasru Chowdhury, Probir Chandra Das and Company Secretary Mohammad Abdul Wahab Mian participated in the meeting virtually. A large number of shareholders took part in the meeting through digital platform.