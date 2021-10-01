Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Border trade vital for tenable dev in BD, Bhutan, India

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Experts at a multi- stakeholder dialogue in Guwahati observed that participation of private sector operating small businesses and people in cross-border trade and transportation through inland waterways is necessary for sustainable development.
Consumer Unity and Trust Society International (CUTS) organised the dialogue on Wednesday to promote Cross-border trade through trans-boundary waterways between Bangladesh, Bhutan and India, New Delhi-based alternative media platform KNN (Knowledge and News Network), reported on Thursday.
It's imperative to involve farmers, local traders, women, youth, non-government organizations and local indigenous communities in trade, navigation and cross-border transportation to reduce socio-economic and environmental concerns related to inland waterways, said the experts at the programme.
There should be balanced economic needs, social needs and environmental needs, said Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director, CUTS International while welcoming the participants. He further stated that the idea is to come up with clear policy messages to enhance policy and regulations and increase the participation of local communities in decision making processes related to inland waterways connectivity.
Biswajit Chakraborty, Director, North-East Advisory Council, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that connectivity related initiatives are extremely important for the economy of the north-east region to grow. For river transport it is important that there should be some amount of certainty, efficiency and predictability. That can only happen when there is an active participation of the private sector.
While delivering a Special Address, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner, Guwahati, Assam said that before participation north-east India was connected with the rest of India through riverways of Bangladesh. Now inland waterways connectivity related initiatives are taking momentum again.
He further said that government agencies and people should realize the benefits of sub-regional connectivity through inland waterways. He raised the issue of a very low level of trade between Bangladesh and India's north-eastern states despite high trade potential in many products. He said that connectivity cannot be implemented all of a sudden thus first important ports and major trading centres needs to be linked.
Authorities from all the three countries shared the significance of cross-border trade and transportation fostering economic growth.
The event was organised by CUTS International in collaboration with Oxfam and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).The dialogue was attended by more than 50 high-profile dignitaries and stakeholders from Bangladesh, Bhutan and various parts of India.
The dialogue is an initiative as a part of a regional programme titled "Trans-boundary Rivers of South Asia" (TROSA), which is supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), managed by Oxfam and implemented by CUTS International.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to Bangladesh Police
IBBL corporate branches hold webinar on Shariah compliance
NRBC Bank opens 11 sub-branches to mark PM's birthday
UK car output slumps as chip shortages bite
NLI approves 32pc cash dividend
Walton approves 250pc cash dividend
‘Post-LDC economic diplomacy important for Bangladesh’
Border trade vital for tenable dev in BD, Bhutan, India


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft