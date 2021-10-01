Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Empowering transgender communities a priority of the state’

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem has said that the government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is empowering the transgender and hijra (hermaphrodite) community through multiple effective ventures as a policy priority of the state.
He made the disclosure at the award-giving ceremony of the 'Inspiring Transgender and Hijra Volunteer Award 2021', where he was the chief guest on Wednesday at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium in the National Museum in the capital.
At the ceremony, NBR Chairman said that the Prime Minister has encouraged organizations through exempting taxes for the employers, to hire the transgender and hijra workers as a process to empower the Transgender and Hijra community.
He also said the culture of detachment between the families and the transgender and hijra people can be eliminated through the process of ensuring their empowerment, thus they would be considered as the assets for their parents.
NBR Chairman also said he is directly supervising the recruitment of transgender and hijra workers in different organizations and also working with the concerned ministries to raise awareness among the educational institutions about transgender and hijra issues, including the name change in their National Identity Card.
In celebration of the 'International Youth Day 2021,' Bandhu Social Welfare Society (Bandhu) initiated the award to recognize transgender and hijra youth activists for their voluntary works during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to Bangladesh Police
IBBL corporate branches hold webinar on Shariah compliance
NRBC Bank opens 11 sub-branches to mark PM's birthday
UK car output slumps as chip shortages bite
NLI approves 32pc cash dividend
Walton approves 250pc cash dividend
‘Post-LDC economic diplomacy important for Bangladesh’
Border trade vital for tenable dev in BD, Bhutan, India


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft