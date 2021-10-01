‘Empowering transgender communities a priority of the state’

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem has said that the government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is empowering the transgender and hijra (hermaphrodite) community through multiple effective ventures as a policy priority of the state.

He made the disclosure at the award-giving ceremony of the 'Inspiring Transgender and Hijra Volunteer Award 2021', where he was the chief guest on Wednesday at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium in the National Museum in the capital.

At the ceremony, NBR Chairman said that the Prime Minister has encouraged organizations through exempting taxes for the employers, to hire the transgender and hijra workers as a process to empower the Transgender and Hijra community.

He also said the culture of detachment between the families and the transgender and hijra people can be eliminated through the process of ensuring their empowerment, thus they would be considered as the assets for their parents.

NBR Chairman also said he is directly supervising the recruitment of transgender and hijra workers in different organizations and also working with the concerned ministries to raise awareness among the educational institutions about transgender and hijra issues, including the name change in their National Identity Card.

In celebration of the 'International Youth Day 2021,' Bandhu Social Welfare Society (Bandhu) initiated the award to recognize transgender and hijra youth activists for their voluntary works during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. UNB





