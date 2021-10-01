Video
ICMAB publishes Model Independent Cost Auditors’ Report

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

Guests attend publication of Model Independent Cost Auditors' Report at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMAB Bhaban, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

ICMAB has unveiled the Model Independent Cost Auditors' Report in a colourful ceremony held at ICMAB  Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMAB Bhaban, Dhaka, on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation Chairman Shah Imdadul Haque, attended the occasion as Chief Guest while South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President and Former ICMAB Mr. A.K.M. Delwer Hussain was present as Special Guest.
The speakers highlighted different aspects and usefulness of Cost Audit and gave emphasis to implement Cost Audit in the country for the benefit of the business itself, says a press release.
"Cost Audit is not punitive in nature; it is rather suggestive which helps to achieve organizational goals and maximize profits" the speakers opined. They also added that Cost Audit helps enterprise management to analyze cost data to reduce cost and get competitive advantage in the market. It also helps to protect public interest and increase governments VAT and AIT.
The ICMAB Professional consultancy Center was also inaugurated on the occasion. The center is a commercial service provider which will provide consultancy services to both in Private and Public sectors to promote members as well as the practicing firms of the Institute.
The speakers also mentioned "Cost audit is a Statutory Audit is not a mere audit of expenses and financial accuracy; it is an audit of performance and efficiency. It is also an audit of financial morality".
ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the programme. Past President and Council Member Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam presented the Model Independent Cost Auditors' Report and spoke on the usefulness of Cost Audit. Past President of ICMAB Md. Jasim Uddin Akond delivered the welcome address.
Chief Guest Shah Imdadul Haque unveiled the book "Model Independent Cost Auditors' Report" and inaugurated the "CMAB Professional Consultancy Center". He congratulated the leadership of ICMAB for taking this initiative. He assured ICMAB that BCIC would provide all out support to implement cost audit in Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation.
SAFA President  A.K.M. Delwar Hussain congratulated all for this great initiative of ICMAB. He said it's a long-standing demand and need of professional accountants, and able to do that today. He also added that the Govt. has made Cost Audit mandatory for certain business.
Past President and Council Member Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam said, "Cost audit is not a mere audit of expenses and financial accuracy; it is an audit of performance and efficiency. It is also an audit of financial morality". He also spoke on the activities of "CMAB Professional Consultancy Centre".
The Programme was moderated by another Council MemberMd. Ali Haider Chowdhury.


