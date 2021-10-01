

‘Returnee migrants most vulnerable group amid C-19’

She said that around 4.5 lakh external migrants have returned to the country amid the pandemic, somehow might have some savings, while in-Country migrants are more vulnerable and almost totally job-less.

She was speaking in a virtual dialogue on Enhancing Opportunities for In-country Returnee Migrants and MSMEs: A Case of Southwest Bangladesh on September 29, 2021 organized by Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) in collaboration with PROKAS, British Council and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), UK.

While there are programmes for overseas returnee migrants, in-country migrants are often under the radar in terms of dedicated stimulus support. She also shed lights on the BUILD's study on the domestic in-country returnee migrants in Mongla-Bagerhat region.

The objectives of the dialogue were to share the findings of the BUILD's survey about in-country returnee migrants from Southwest Bangladesh with relevant stakeholders and to understand their views and to discuss and deliberate on potential courses of action for improving the situation.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary (Industry and Energy Division), Planning Commission as the Chief Guest of the dialogue said that new employment opportunity is a major factor of in-country migration in the country.

She referred to Reintegration of Returnee Migrants programme of the government of BDT 427 crore to provide skill based training and financial support to the returnee migrants in FY 2020-21. She said that the vulnerable in-returnee migrants can be included in the programme. She also referred to the rigorous countrywide programmes of the training under Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) which can facilitate the unemployed male and female people in the country. She said that government has announced several programs under financial support and skill development programs for the marginal inhabitants and other targeted groups. She said that the internal and external affected migrants can communicate with the Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB) to receive support. She also raised aspect of opportunities of migration and requested to come up with specific proposals so that they can be reached properly.

Md. Jaker Hossain, GM, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank said that BDT 15,386 crore has been disbursed from the BDT 20,000 core stimulus package so far. BDT 759 crore has been disbursed to the women entrepreneurs from the fund. He referred to the Small-Scale Employment Creation Project with ADB to be launched soon where the marginal rural, unemployed youth and migrating people will be the target recipients to provide immediate support for social protection and job protection. He also referred to the special CSR initiatives from the banks where 50% of the fund will be provided to the recipients in Rajshahi and Khulna regions. He also shed light on credit guarantee scheme through which collateral free loan up to BDT 25 lakh financing will be expedited.

Sheikh Abdur Rahaman, Mayor, Mongla Port Municipality; Tahmid Zami, Additional Research Director, BUILD; S Humayun Kabir, Vice President, Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters' Association; M Khairul Bashar, Joint Director, ASA; Rubel Pervez, RSC Manager, BRAC Migration Programme, Khulna and Md Abul Basar, IBP Manager, Climate Finance and Climate-Induced Migration, PROKAS Programme also spoke on the dialogue.





