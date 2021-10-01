Fashion brands turning away from manufacturing hubs in Asia

MILAN, Sept 30: Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy's Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, with the aim of halving production in Asia from the end of 2022, Chief Executive Massimo Renon told Reuters.

Renon gave an insight into the economics driving a trend affecting much of the industry as strained supply lines have driven up shipping costs and times, undermining a business model that's proved popular for the past 30 years.

"It's a strategic decision to have more control on the production process and also on transport costs," he said, adding the group had already shifted more than 10% of output out of countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, China and India this year.

"Today a shipping container that used to cost $1,200-1,500 can cost $10,000-15,000, with no certainty of a delivery date."

The tenfold jump in sea freight costs has been driven by a scarcity of available vessels, as many were idled during the pandemic, coupled with rebounding consumer demand, said Renon, whose company makes most of its sales in Europe but has shifted production to lower-wage countries since the early 2000s.

This shipping quandary is roiling several companies in the clothes, and wider consumer, industry. Hugo Boss is also looking to bring manufacturing operations closer to its markets, for example, while more immediately Lululemon, Gap and Kohl's say they'll rely more heavily on far costlier air freight to avoid running out of stock during the holiday season. Renon, who took the helm of Benetton last year, faces the task of reviving the fortunes of the company which made its name in the 1980s with its signature bold colours.

He said that even if production costs remained 20% lower in Vietnam and Bangladesh versus Mediterranean countries, that benefit was offset by longer lead times sparked by supply snags.

"From an average lead time of 4-5 months, today we can reach 7-8 months (from Asia) given the lack of ships."

By contrast, when clothes are produced in Egypt, delivery to warehouses and stores in Europe can be shortened to 2 or 2-1/2 months, Renon said. In the case of wool garments, which it produces in Serbia and Croatia, it can take just 4-5 weeks, he added.

In those two countries, as well as in Tunisia, Benetton plans to ramp up production at its own sites, while in Egypt and Turkey it is working with suppliers.

Strategies vary across the clothes industry, though. Market leader and fast-fashion pioneer Inditex, owner of Zara, bases 53% of its production relatively nearby - in its home market Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Turkey, according to its 2020 annual report. By comparison, its main competitor H&M relies on Asia for about 70% of its production, according to analysts. Critics of this approach say it puts the company at a disadvantage to nimbler rivals in terms of getting new fashions into stores.

H&M declined to comment ahead of its quarterly results on Thursday, while Inditex did not reply to a request for more information about its supply chain.






