Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beset by inflation, Iranians struggle with high food prices

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

TEHRAN, Sept 30: Mehdi Dolatyari watched with dread in recent months as once-affordable goods at his central Tehran supermarket soared out of reach for his customers. Iranians who previously bought sacks of staple foods at the store now struggle to scrape together enough for meals, as the country's currency sinks to new lows against the dollar.
"Rice is awfully expensive," Dolatyari said, describing how its price has nearly doubled.
With U.S. sanctions still strangling the economy, record-breaking inflation has hit ordinary Iranians where it hurts most. Stunned shoppers are cutting meat and dairy from their diets, buying less and less each month.
The Iranian rial is now about 270,000 to the dollar - compared with 32,000 rials for $1 at the time of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. That has decimated people's salaries and savings.
Inflation has soared to 45%, the highest level since 1994, while food prices have skyrocketed by nearly 60%.
The causes are multiple and overlapping. Among them: a sinking economy devastated by years of sanctions linked to Iran's nuclear program; supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic; and a steady decline in local production.
Gross domestic product plunged by almost 60% from 2017 to 2020, the Chamber of Commerce reported last week, with its head Gholamhossein Shafeie describing the drop as a "serious warning for the future of Iran's economy."
Families now find their money increasingly worthless and must forgo foods once considered staples.
Compared with a year ago, the price of milk, yogurt and eggs has swelled by nearly 80%. The cost of vegetables and meat has risen by some 70%, and the cheapest basics like bread and rice by more than 50%, according to the government statistics agency.
"We see prices get more and more expensive every day," said Ozra Edalat, 63, an exasperated shopper. "It's terrible. How is it possible to get by with such low salaries?"
Many Iranians say they're shopping less than ever before.
"Now I can only buy groceries once a month," said Ghane Khiabani, a mother of three in Tehran. "We have to be pinching pennies."
Severe sanctions were reimposed by the U.S. in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the landmark nuclear accord, and hope that world powers will find a path back to the deal remains elusive. Negotiations in Vienna over the agreement's resurrection paused in June just before hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office, with no date set for their resumption.
Iran's weak economy suffered from mismanagement for decades, experts say, but sanctions, particularly on the crucial energy sector that block the government from selling crude oil abroad, have hastened the decline.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to Bangladesh Police
IBBL corporate branches hold webinar on Shariah compliance
NRBC Bank opens 11 sub-branches to mark PM's birthday
UK car output slumps as chip shortages bite
NLI approves 32pc cash dividend
Walton approves 250pc cash dividend
‘Post-LDC economic diplomacy important for Bangladesh’
Border trade vital for tenable dev in BD, Bhutan, India


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft