NRBs are crucial for the country’s development: BGMEA

Many non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) still have very strong emotional ties with Bangladesh and are willing to be a part of the country's progress through transferring skills and experience or investment, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) chief said recently.

Faruque Hassan paid a courtesy call on Sadia Faizunnesa, consul general of the Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York.

He requested the consul general to extend more support, services and information to potential investors to encourage them to invest in Bangladesh.

Faruque sought the cooperation of the consul general in paving the way for Bangladeshis living in the US so that they can promote the interests of Bangladesh, including branding the country positively.

They discussed different issues, especially possible areas of engagement for NRBs in national development and how more foreign investment could be brought to Bangladesh. -UNB





