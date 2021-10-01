Video
FBCCI for safe working environment in all industries

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin called for formation of a safety cell in Bangladesh Development Authority (BIDA) to facilitate safe working environment in all industrial units.
The President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry  gave the call at a briefing on monitoring and inspection methods and checklists of all industrial factories held at the FBCCI office on Wednesday.
In a video message in the program, he said the safety of the factories has to be licensed from many specialised agencies and departments.
Jashim said a one-stop service by setting up a safety cell at BIDA will reduce harassment of entrepreneurs and facilitate a safe working environment.
He also called upon all traders to cooperate in factory monitoring activities which starts in October, said a press release.
The Industry Safety Survey starts in mid-October.  
Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, FBCCI's Senior Vice President said, "We've  spent some fund on the safety reform process and the country's export- oriented garment industry is reaping the benefits. Like RMG, the FBCCI is working with BIDA to secure non-RMG sectors of the country,"
He said only owners are blamed now if there is an accident at a factory.  But, the license issuing authorities must also be brought under accountability.  
Referring to the Nimtali fire incident, he said, "As promised, had there been a separate chemical village, there would not have been a fire accident in Churihatta."  
Mostofa Azad also assured that the FBCCI would take steps to eliminate the tariff inequality between the export-oriented industry and other industries in importing safety equipment.
FBCCI's Vice President M A Momen presided over the briefing. He said   "Entrepreneurs have nothing to fear from the inspection checklist,"
The FBCCI has partnered the initiative to help industrialists. If this step is successful, all industries in the country will be as safe as ready-made garments and it will increase the country's image to get foreign investment.    
The country has made industrial progress, FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly said adding it's high time to ensure a safe working environment in all industries.  
FBCCI vice-president Md Habib Ullah Don suggested introducing certificates system to factories which would qualify for ensuring safety measures in the integrated monitoring program.   
Earlier, Abhijit Chowdhury, Executive Member, BIDA, assured the entrepreneurs that the main purpose of the initiative is to create awareness about safe working environment. "No one will be harassed in any way."   
Lt Col Zulfiqar Rahman, director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence said no businessman would be caught through the program. "Rather, sector-wise action plans will be adopted at the entrepreneur, association and government level to make the factories safer by sorting out information obtained through observation."   
Three presentations on the context and method of factory inspection and monitoring, sector-wise priority list and checklist were presented in the event.   
The presentation mentions that 32 sectors have been given priority in terms of accidents and risks. A total of 46,100 factories will be covered under the public-private sector coordination inspection program.    
However, safety measures of 5,000 factories will be evaluated in the first three months. The concerned factory authorities will be informed three days before the inspection.  Brig General (Retd.) Engineer Ali Ahmed Khan, President of the Safety Awareness Foundation, gave a detailed presentation on the priority of industries in the presentation of the 2nd episode.





« PreviousNext »

