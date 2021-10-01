Stocks extend rally with DSE lead index hitting new highs

Stocks rose for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday with lead index on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hitting new highs and the indicators on Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rising further.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up by 26.17 points or 0.35 per cent to t 7,329-the highest since its inception on January 27, 2013, replacing the then key index -- DGEN.

Two other indices also ended higher with the DS30 index comprising blue chips went up by 13.65 points to t 2710 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.43 points to 1,592 at the close of the trading..

Turnover on the DSE amounted to Tk 25.02 billion, up 10.26 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 22.69 billion.

However, losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 375 issues traded, 171 closed lower, 165 higher and 39 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 54 points to 21,377 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35 points to t 12,835 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 149 declined, 141 advanced and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded 28.11 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 1.23 billion.











