Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend rally with DSE lead index hitting new highs

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday with lead index on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hitting new highs and the indicators on Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rising further.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up by 26.17 points or 0.35 per cent to t 7,329-the highest since its inception on January 27, 2013, replacing the then key index -- DGEN.
Two other indices also ended higher with the DS30 index comprising blue chips went up by 13.65 points to t 2710 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.43 points to 1,592 at the close of the trading..
Turnover on the DSE amounted to Tk 25.02 billion, up 10.26 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 22.69 billion.
However, losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 375 issues traded, 171 closed lower, 165 higher and 39 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 54 points to 21,377 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35 points to t 12,835 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 149 declined, 141 advanced and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded 28.11 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 1.23 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to Bangladesh Police
IBBL corporate branches hold webinar on Shariah compliance
NRBC Bank opens 11 sub-branches to mark PM's birthday
UK car output slumps as chip shortages bite
NLI approves 32pc cash dividend
Walton approves 250pc cash dividend
‘Post-LDC economic diplomacy important for Bangladesh’
Border trade vital for tenable dev in BD, Bhutan, India


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft