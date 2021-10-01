China to support BD till final victory against C-19: Envoy



Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming

"There are infinite opportunities yet to be explored to uplift the Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between Bangladesh and China, we want to take it a higher level," Li Jiming said.

Ambassador Li was addressing a webinar ahead of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China. The People's Republic of China (PRC) celebrates the 72nd National Day today (Friday).

The Ambassador said China will continue standing firmly with Bangladesh on regional and global issues, such as maintaining peace and security, responding to climate change, achieving SDGs, securing free trade and open economy, and developing science and technology of the next generation. Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum hosted the event with its President Dilip Barua in the chair.

Dr Abdur Razzaque, Minister of Agriculture, Rashed Khan Menon, President of Workers Party of Bangladesh, Hasanul Haque Inu, President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Mujahidul Islam Selim, President of Communist Party of Bangladesh and Munshi Fayez Ahmed, former Ambassador of Bangladesh, spoke at the event.

"As the old saying goes," Walk alone if you want to go fast, walk together if you want to go far." Let China and Bangladesh keep our hands joined on the way to our dreams, to a peaceful and prosperous Asia, and to a brilliant shared future of mankind," he said.

He said that Bangladesh is endeavoring to become fully developed by its 70th jubilee, and China embarking on a new journey towards its second centennial goal, here are the areas of infinite opportunities, we to work together for mutual benefit.

The year 2021 is a pivotal year in China's centennial struggle to achieve national rejuvenation, said the Ambassador adding that it marks the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"At the same time, this year also means much for my Bangladeshi friends when you celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh. It even bears extraordinary significance for the world," he said.

The envoy said China steps out for the global COVID-19 response, doing its best to assist other members of the international community in the fight against the pandemic.

"President Xi has made it clear that vaccines shall be a global public good, and China is making every effort to ensure equitable and affordable distribution of vaccines, especially among developing countries."

China has provided anti-pandemic aid to Bangladesh in forms of sending medical supplies and vaccines as gifts, dispatching medical personnel, facilitating commercial procurement of vaccines and, most importantly, localizing co-production of vaccines, said the Ambassador. As statistics indicate, he said, Sinopharm champions among all brands of vaccines available in terms of inoculation count in Bangladesh.

China has by far provided more than 1 billion doses of vaccines to over 100 countries and international organizations, and will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses by the end of this year, said the Ambassador.





