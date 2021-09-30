HC rejects Anvir’s  anticipatory bail plea

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday did not respond to the anticipatory bail petition of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, in a case filed over the death of college

student Mosarat Jahan Muniya.

Refusing to grant bail, the HC bench deleted his bail petition from its cause list.

The same HC bench, however, granted six weeks of anticipatory bail to Anvir's wife Sabrina Sayem who is also an accused of that case.

She will have to surrender before the lower court concerned on the expiry of her bail period.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol passed the order after hearing on the petitions filed by Sayem Sobhan Anvir and his wife Sabrina Sayem seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Anvir and his wife appeared before the HC bench during the hearing of the bail petition.

During the hearing on the bail petitions of Anvir, the HC said that we have seen signs of injury on victims' bodies from the autopsy report Therefore, we would not consider his bail at the moment, the HC said.



