Korean Yoshin to be appointed consultant in October

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 29: The consultant for the third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat will be appointed in the first week of October.

Gulam Mustafa Project Director told the Daily Observer that a total of four South Korean firms have been shortlisted for appointment earlier.

Of them a Korean company 'Yoshin' has been selected as the consultant, he said. All the procedures for the appointment have been completed.

He hoped that the works of the project may begin in April next year.

South Korea, the financer of the project, is now ready to begin the

works of the bridge. But due to pandemic Corona, the arrangement of necessary functions could not be held. As a result, the process of the project has been delayed unnecessarily for pandemic.

South Korea has agreed to fund the 50 per cent cost of the bridge while the Bangladesh government will provide the rest 50 per cent.

It may be mentioned that the total costing of the bridge will now increased to taka 4,000 crore due to rising of the height to 12.2 metre as per propoasl of the BIWTA.

Earlier the engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost was Tk 1,500 crore.

In the said bridge South Korea had agreed to finance of 100 million US dollar.

But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre of the brdige, the estimated cost has already exceed 4,000 crore.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of bridge.

So, Bangladesh Railway held a bilateral meeting with the financer South Korea on February 1 last.

In the meeting the South Korea has agreed to finance the enhanced costing at 50 per cent while the rest costing will be provided by the Bangladesh government.

Presently, they would go for preparation of the fresh Development Project Proposal (DPP) keeping its height at 12.2 metre.

It may be mentioned that the Railway Ministry prepared the earlier design with 7.2 metre height. If the height is increased the cost of the bridge would be more than triple of the existing estimation. The height of the existing Railway Bridge is 4.2 metre.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) had obstructed the constrcution of the bridge at 7.2 metre height. They demanded the height of the bridge should be minimum 12.2 metre.

The BIWTA opined that the height of the Bridge should be at 12.2 metre in order to move the Water Transport below the brdige during the storm.

But the Railway Ministry is interested to keep it at 9 metre. If the height is increased the cost of the bridge would be more than triple of the existing estimation.

The Bangladesh Railway Authority opined that the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) may object in the BIWTA condition as the cost of the bridge would be higher than the existing estimation of 1,200 crore.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yoshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea has already completed the study and submitted it to the government.

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a bridge across river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

The Prime Minister directed the Railway Ministry to keep the height of the proposed bridge at 12.2 metre. Accordingly she directed the concerned ministry to prepare design and the Development Project Proposal as early as possible.







