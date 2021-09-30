Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

One more case filed in court against Evaly CEO, wife

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Court Correspondent

One more case was filed in Dhaka court against e-commerce company Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Chairperson Shamima Nasrin over the controversial online marketplace's failure to deliver products on time.
Earlier on September 22, another customer of Evaly filed a case against Shamima and Rassel.
A Dhaka court lawyer Alamgir Hossain Regan filed the case against ten people of Evaly. The complainant lawyer told the
Daily Observer on Wenesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akter on Monday took the case into cognizance and ordered Khilgaon police to investigate the complaint and submit a report on the allegation.
According to the plaintiff, he ordered a motorcycle from the e-commerce platform through its "Cyclone offer" on May 1 and made a payment of Tk70,999 through the Nagad App on May 3.
Although Evaly policy promises to deliver products to its customers between seven to 45 days, he did not receive the motorcycle even after 149 days -- leading the lawyer to take legal steps.
Rassel and Nasrin were arrested in another case on September 16, after allegations of fraud and embezzlement rose against Evaly in light of the company's failure to deliver products.
The couple has already spent multiple days in police remand in two cases filed with Gulshan police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP26 ‘won’t be easy’, UN climate chief admits
HC rejects Anvir’s  anticipatory bail plea
Korean Yoshin to be appointed consultant in October
One more case filed in court against Evaly CEO, wife
CAG lacks manpower in auditing cash incentives on exports
Rabindra Univ teacher quits 3 posts
3 officials of Dhamaka caught in RAB net
Want to live forever? Theoretically, you could


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft