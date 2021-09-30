One more case filed in court against Evaly CEO, wife

One more case was filed in Dhaka court against e-commerce company Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Chairperson Shamima Nasrin over the controversial online marketplace's failure to deliver products on time.

Earlier on September 22, another customer of Evaly filed a case against Shamima and Rassel.

A Dhaka court lawyer Alamgir Hossain Regan filed the case against ten people of Evaly. The complainant lawyer told the

Daily Observer on Wenesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akter on Monday took the case into cognizance and ordered Khilgaon police to investigate the complaint and submit a report on the allegation.

According to the plaintiff, he ordered a motorcycle from the e-commerce platform through its "Cyclone offer" on May 1 and made a payment of Tk70,999 through the Nagad App on May 3.

Although Evaly policy promises to deliver products to its customers between seven to 45 days, he did not receive the motorcycle even after 149 days -- leading the lawyer to take legal steps.

Rassel and Nasrin were arrested in another case on September 16, after allegations of fraud and embezzlement rose against Evaly in light of the company's failure to deliver products.

The couple has already spent multiple days in police remand in two cases filed with Gulshan police.









