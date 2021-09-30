CAG lacks manpower in auditing cash incentives on exports

Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG), the supreme audit institution of the country, lacks adequate number of qualified persons in auditing the government's cash incentives provided to the exporters against their foreign exchange earnings.

Few exporters are using this loophole and are receiving incentives against export of few products which are not eligible of getting cash assistance.

These irregularities were detected in a recent audit conducted by Civil Audit Department, a wing of the CAG and it found several local companies receiving a large amount of money as assistance without complying the government's rule of export.

A senior official in the state-owned audit institution said such facts are happening and have been undetected for a long time due to inadequate manpower.

He said many posts are vacant and with existing manpower it is not possible to audit all the institutions.

Another official in the CAG requesting anonymity said, "It is learnt that as part of the CAG's regular work, the Department of Civil Audit monitors the cash assistance activities of the banks that they provide to the exporting companies. The 2021 Audit Inspection Report (AIR) examined 37 branches of 10 banks and it identified irregularities about cash incentives amounting to about Tk25 billion."

He said the audit team found irregularities, fraud and manipulation against 25 companies of receiving Tk7.5 billion from banks as cash incentives.

When contacted a retired CAG official said there are more than 60 public-private commercial banks in the country. These banks have more than 10 thousand branches.

He said, "If the picture of the audit report of only 37 branches of ten banks is like this we can imagine the existing horrible situation."

He said it is now imperative to take effective steps to stop the misappropriation of cash assistance by exporting unauthorized and forged documents and bring the culprits under the existing law.

Asked about this, Director General of the Civil Audit Department Nurul Islam said, "Audit is a very time consuming task."

A few thousand pages of reports have to be reviewed to object to a cash aid. Due to lack of manpower in the department only 10 banks were audited but gradually all banks will be audited.

The government provides cash assistance to encourage exports. At present, cash assistance is being provided at the rate of 1 to 20 percent for the export of 38 products.

In the budget of the current financial year, Tk76.25 billion has been allocated for cash assistance. In the last financial year, the allocation was Tk73.50 billion.





