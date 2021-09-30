3 officials of Dhamaka caught in RAB net



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrests three officials of Dhamakashopping.com including its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sirajul Islam Rana on charges of fraud and embezzlement of money on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Intelligence Branch of RAB-2 has arrested Sirajul Islam Rana, 34, Vice President (VP) Imtiaz Hasan Sabuj, 31 and Md Ibrahim Shopon, 33, in a case filed over fraud and embezzlement charges.

Commander Khondker Al Moyeen, Director of the Legal and Mass Media Wing of RAB said this while addressing a press conference at the RAB Media Centre at Karwanbazar in Dhaka on Wednesday.

They were arrested during separate raids in different parts of the country late on Tuesday night, said Khondker Al Moyeen.

Dhamakashopping.com, an online marketplace, has made three lakh people as its customers within

just six months after starting business without the approval and licence from the relevant government department.

Though the e-commerce company has transacted a total of Tk 750 crore and owed some Tk 400 crore to its customers, it has only Tk 1 lakh in its bank account now.

When asked about the whereabouts of Jasim Uddin Chishti, the mastermind of the scam, Commander Moin said he was a fugitive. We know he is out of the country. We are looking for him and other accused.

In response to another question, Commander Moin said that they have more than one thousand personnel. None of them have been receiving salaries since last June. There is no opportunity to get a job in Dhamaka. They do not have a trade licence.

Quoting the arrested persons, the RAB official said 'dhamakashopping.com' has no approval and trade licence. It also doesn't have any bank account. It has been doing transactions through the account of another unknown firm, called 'Invariant Telecom.'

Commander Moin said the arrested persons have been fully involved in the fraudulent business activities and have been involved in various fraudulent activities. Besides, they were providing various assistance including advice and recommendations to the organization in formulating various sub-strategies. Legal action is being taken against them.

"Some Tk 750 crore have been transacted through the account so far. Despite a huge amount of money was transacted through the account, there is only Tk 1 lakh left in it. Now, goods sellers owe Tk 180 to Tk 190 crore, customers owe Tk 150 crore and customer refund cheques' outstanding amounts stand at Tk 35 to Tk 40 crore," he said.

The RAB official further said the company owes office and depot rents of several months due to financial crisis.

Under primary investigation, Khondker Al Moyeen said arrested Sirajul Islam Rana is the COO of Dhamakashopping.com, Imtiaz Hasan Sabuj, Category Head, Mobile Fashion and Lifestyle, and Ibrahim Swapan is Category Head of Electronics.

A businessman from Tongi named Md Shameem Khan filed a case against 11 people, including the Dhamaka chairman and director, at Tongi West Police Station on September 23.

However, Shameem says he did not receive the promised goods for 45 days and made a call to the Dhamaka helpline on the 50th day after he made the order. They told him to wait.

Shameem accused Dhamaka Shopping Managing Director SMD Jashimuddin Chisty, 57, Chairman Dr M Ali aka Mojtaba Ali, 60, COO Sirajul Islam Rana, 38, DMD Debkar De Shuvo, 32, Director of Operations Nazim Uddin Asif, 28, AZM Head of Accounts Safwan Ahmed, 41, Deputy Manager Amirul Hossein, 46, Engineer Asif Chisty, 26, System Category Head Imtiaz Hassan, 35, Vice President Ibrahim Swapan aka Mithun Khan, 35, and FCA Microcredit Group Deputy Managing Director Nirodh Baran Ray, 45, in the subsequent case.













