Lowest 17 deaths in a day in seven months

1,118 more diagnosed with Corona

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

The country had seen 17 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday.
The death toll from Covid-19 was the lowest in seven months. On March
18 this year, the country recorded 16 deaths in a day.
The total number of deaths has now reached 27,487 in the country.
With 1,118 more people testing positive in the same period, the number of total infections rose to 1,555,051, reads a press release from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country's daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.12 percent, less than 5 percent for nine days in a row. The death rate has remained static at 1.77 percent for a week.


