UAE nod to corona test at airport

The six healthcare companies assigned to carry out Covid-19 test of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bound Bangladeshi passengers got approval of the UAE government finally on Wednesday.

With the clearance of the UAE government, the long wait of Bangladeshi expatriate workers to return to their workplaces in the Gulf country has finally ended.

After getting approval of the UAE government, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Mofidur Rahman said at a press conference that the UAE-bound Bangladeshi migrants would be able to travel the Gulf country from Wednesday.

The six companies, which have already established their RT-PCR Labs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after getting Bangladesh government's permission, are Gulshan Clinic Limited, Stamz Healthcare (BD) Limited, CSBF Health Center, AMZ Hospital Limited, Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital and DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostic.

One of the seven companies - ZH Sikder Medical College and Hospital - that got the government's approval - had already surrendered saying their disability to conduct the RT-PCR test at airport.

Mofidur Rahman said the UAE government had approved the SOP of RT PCR test of the six companies.

The matter was informed through a letter sent to the CAAB Chairman on the day. At the same time, it has relaxed its condition to conduct Rapid PCR test.

The six RT PCR labs have the capacity to test Covid-19

samples of more than 1,000 migrants every day. The six companies were given approval to take Tk 1,600 for each.

In the letter, the UAE said the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE has granted approval for RT-PCR test to the laboratories as proposed by Bangladesh on the condition that these tests are required to be carried out within the airport premises and within a maximum of six hours from the time of departure.

"This decision is effective as of 12:00pm on September 29. Therefore, we request you to kindly give permission to start operation for regular flights between Bangladesh and the UAE," it reads.







