DSCC digging central playground of Jagannath Univ to build market



DSCC starts groundwork of a market in Dhupkhola Field, claimed by Jagannath University as the central playground for students. The picture was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Earlier, when the DSCC set up poles on the playground for the construction of the market last June, JnU authority wrote to the city corporation and later met the South city Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. The Mayor assured the JnU authority that there will be no installation build on the playground. The poles were later removed from the playground.

The students of the university have expressed their anger and anxiety after seeing the dilapidated condition of their central playground.

The university administration now fears that the

DSCC may not keep their word and go ahead with their plans to build a market on the playground, despite verbal assurance from the DSCC Mayor of not building any structure on the university central playground.

JnU authority will write to various ministries to protect their playground. If this is not resolved then alternative measures will be taken.

According to university authority, in 1984 the former President Hussain Muhammad Ershad verbally allowed the then Govt Jagannath College to use one-third of the open playground as there was no playground for the students.

Since then, the JnU authority has been using the field as a central playground. The first convocation of the university was held in this field in 2020. The Dhupkhola playground is basically divided into three parts. Half of it is under the control of East End Club and the other two parts are under control of Jagannath University and the City Corporation.

Last Sunday, in the middle of the night, the construction company of the city corporation (DSCC) dug up some parts of the field. Gates on both sides of the field has been blocked. A large hole has been dug up on the ground. The soil has been kept on the sides to the hole.

Belal Hossain Biplob, a student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the university, said, "The Dhupkhola field was the only playground despite many limitations. Now it seems that it is no more. Digging in the middle of the night has put an end to our passion for sports. We want to play in the field again like before.'

Md Rafsan Jamil Raju, a student of the Department of Management said, "There are thousands of memories surrounding the field with Jagannath University. Known as the university's Central Playground, it is now owned by the South City Corporation. Although it was earlier said that the students of Jagannath University will be able to play subject to discussion, but now it is not happening. Until the new campus is built in Keraniganj, I demand to keep it for the university students. We demand a quick resolution to issue."

In this regard, Assistant Director of Physical Education Centre of Jagannath University Gautam Kumar said, "The university authority had sent a letter to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on June 17 requesting it not to build a market on the playground of Jagannath University. Later, when we met the Mayor, he assured us that no market will be build on the university playground. At that time the poles were removed from the playground. But late at night the whole field was again surrounded. They have taken away the goalposts and boundary walls of the field."

He added the city corporation wanted to make one field in Dhupkhola instead of three. It will not be under the control of the university in any way. Our individuality will be lost and our sports will be interrupted. However, no one involved in the construction of the installation wanted to speak to the media.

University Registrar Engr Md Ohiduzzaman said, "We have trying to protect our playground for a long time. We shall be writing to the concerned departments regarding preservation of the field."

University Vice-Chancellor (acting) and Treasurer Prof Kamaluddin Ahmed said, "We have tried our best to keep the playground for the university. If the issue is not resolved then we will take alternative measures."



The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has started digging the central playground of Jagannath University (JnU) at Dhupkhola in the Old Town in the dark of the night to build a market.Earlier, when the DSCC set up poles on the playground for the construction of the market last June, JnU authority wrote to the city corporation and later met the South city Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. The Mayor assured the JnU authority that there will be no installation build on the playground. The poles were later removed from the playground.The students of the university have expressed their anger and anxiety after seeing the dilapidated condition of their central playground.The university administration now fears that theDSCC may not keep their word and go ahead with their plans to build a market on the playground, despite verbal assurance from the DSCC Mayor of not building any structure on the university central playground.JnU authority will write to various ministries to protect their playground. If this is not resolved then alternative measures will be taken.According to university authority, in 1984 the former President Hussain Muhammad Ershad verbally allowed the then Govt Jagannath College to use one-third of the open playground as there was no playground for the students.Since then, the JnU authority has been using the field as a central playground. The first convocation of the university was held in this field in 2020. The Dhupkhola playground is basically divided into three parts. Half of it is under the control of East End Club and the other two parts are under control of Jagannath University and the City Corporation.Last Sunday, in the middle of the night, the construction company of the city corporation (DSCC) dug up some parts of the field. Gates on both sides of the field has been blocked. A large hole has been dug up on the ground. The soil has been kept on the sides to the hole.Belal Hossain Biplob, a student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the university, said, "The Dhupkhola field was the only playground despite many limitations. Now it seems that it is no more. Digging in the middle of the night has put an end to our passion for sports. We want to play in the field again like before.'Md Rafsan Jamil Raju, a student of the Department of Management said, "There are thousands of memories surrounding the field with Jagannath University. Known as the university's Central Playground, it is now owned by the South City Corporation. Although it was earlier said that the students of Jagannath University will be able to play subject to discussion, but now it is not happening. Until the new campus is built in Keraniganj, I demand to keep it for the university students. We demand a quick resolution to issue."In this regard, Assistant Director of Physical Education Centre of Jagannath University Gautam Kumar said, "The university authority had sent a letter to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on June 17 requesting it not to build a market on the playground of Jagannath University. Later, when we met the Mayor, he assured us that no market will be build on the university playground. At that time the poles were removed from the playground. But late at night the whole field was again surrounded. They have taken away the goalposts and boundary walls of the field."He added the city corporation wanted to make one field in Dhupkhola instead of three. It will not be under the control of the university in any way. Our individuality will be lost and our sports will be interrupted. However, no one involved in the construction of the installation wanted to speak to the media.University Registrar Engr Md Ohiduzzaman said, "We have trying to protect our playground for a long time. We shall be writing to the concerned departments regarding preservation of the field."University Vice-Chancellor (acting) and Treasurer Prof Kamaluddin Ahmed said, "We have tried our best to keep the playground for the university. If the issue is not resolved then we will take alternative measures."