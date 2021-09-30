Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biman flights to Madina, Kuwait, Kathmandu from Oct 9

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 318
Staff Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier of the country, has decided to resume direct flights to three destinations - Madina in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Kathmandu in Nepal from October 9 this year.
Flight operations between the three destinations remained suspended since December last year amid Coronavirus pandemic.
Biman's Deputy General Manager (DGM) Tahera Khondker on Wednesday said flight operation on Dhaka-Kathmandu route will resume from October 9 while flights operations on Dhaka-Madina and Dhaka-Kuwait routes will start from October 10 this year.
The intending passengers will be able buy or book their tickets from now onwards, she added.
Tahera Khondker said
flights of Biman (BG071) will carry passengers to Kathmandu from Dhaka at 9:15am on Saturday and Thursday every week while the return flights (BG072) will depart from Kathmandu for Dhaka at 11:25am on the same days every week.
Flights of Biman (BG4037) will carry passengers to Madina from Dhaka at 14:15pm on Sunday and Wednesday every week while the return flights (BG4038) will leave Madina for Dhaka at 19:30pm on the same days.
Besides, flights of Biman (BG043) will start for Kuwait from Dhaka at 19:45pm on Sunday and 18:40pm on Tuesday while return flights (BG044) will depart for Dhaka from Kuwait at 00:01am on Monday and 22:55pm on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP26 ‘won’t be easy’, UN climate chief admits
HC rejects Anvir’s  anticipatory bail plea
Korean Yoshin to be appointed consultant in October
One more case filed in court against Evaly CEO, wife
CAG lacks manpower in auditing cash incentives on exports
Rabindra Univ teacher quits 3 posts
3 officials of Dhamaka caught in RAB net
Want to live forever? Theoretically, you could


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft