Biman flights to Madina, Kuwait, Kathmandu from Oct 9

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier of the country, has decided to resume direct flights to three destinations - Madina in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Kathmandu in Nepal from October 9 this year.

Flight operations between the three destinations remained suspended since December last year amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Biman's Deputy General Manager (DGM) Tahera Khondker on Wednesday said flight operation on Dhaka-Kathmandu route will resume from October 9 while flights operations on Dhaka-Madina and Dhaka-Kuwait routes will start from October 10 this year.

The intending passengers will be able buy or book their tickets from now onwards, she added.

Tahera Khondker said

flights of Biman (BG071) will carry passengers to Kathmandu from Dhaka at 9:15am on Saturday and Thursday every week while the return flights (BG072) will depart from Kathmandu for Dhaka at 11:25am on the same days every week.

Flights of Biman (BG4037) will carry passengers to Madina from Dhaka at 14:15pm on Sunday and Wednesday every week while the return flights (BG4038) will leave Madina for Dhaka at 19:30pm on the same days.

Besides, flights of Biman (BG043) will start for Kuwait from Dhaka at 19:45pm on Sunday and 18:40pm on Tuesday while return flights (BG044) will depart for Dhaka from Kuwait at 00:01am on Monday and 22:55pm on Tuesday.



