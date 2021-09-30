NHRC asks UGC to form probe body



Socialist Students Front (SSF) forms a human chain demanding removal of Farhana Yesmin Baten for harassing a student of Rabindra University on Wednesday. photo: observer

"The commission asked the UGC to submit the probe report by 29 November," said M Rabiul Islam, deputy director (Complaints and Investigation) of NHRC.

According to students, the university's assistant proctor, Farhana Yasmin Baten allegedly cut 14 students' hair with scissors and humiliated them in the exam hall on September 26.

The incident went viral when the victims posted about it on Facebook in protest.

However, Farhana Yasmin called Nazmul Hasan Tuhin, one of the protesting students, to her chamber. She insulted him and threatened to expel him permanently from the university.

After facing the humiliation, Tuhin tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills in his room at Shah Makhdum Hall the following day. He was then rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College.

