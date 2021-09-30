HC asks BFIU steps over e-commerce sector money laundering

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to inform what steps have been taken or whether any step has been taken at all regarding the money laundering from the country's e-commerce sector.

The HC also wanted to know from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) if it has any tax collection policy from the e-commerce sector.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on three separate writ petitions filed by two Supreme Court lawyers and 33 consumers who have been victim of e-orange's fraudulence challenging government's inaction to prevent fraud of e-commerce platforms.

Besides, the HC wanted to know about the space of work of the 16-member technical committee set up by the Commerce Ministry to review the e-commerce sector's activity.

The court set November 8 for further hearing on the writ petitions and asked the authorities concerned to submit the report by this time.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, Anwarul Islam and Humayun Kabir Pallab argued for the writ petitions while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.