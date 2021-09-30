Mostafa-Hakim Foundation distributes clothes and foods

PM's birthdayCHATTOGRAM, Sept 29: Alhaj Mostafa-Hakim Welfare Foundation has organised Quran recitations, birthday cake cutting, discussion, Milad mahfil, distribution of house building materials, clothes and food among the homeless and needy people on the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Former Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation and Executive Director of Alhaj Mostafa-Hakim Welfare Foundation M Manzur Alam was present in the programme as chief guest at Alhaj Mostafa Hakim College premises in North Kattoli at the port City on September 28.

Manzur Alam said, "Today is the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Today Bangladesh is in the ranks of developing countries because of Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh will make more progress if Sheikh Hasina survives for 100 years."

Director of Alhaj Mostafa-Hakim Welfare Foundation, Hosne Ara Manzoor Welfare Trust and HM Steel Industry Limited Alhaj Mohammad Saiful Alam was present as special guest.







