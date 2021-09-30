HC orders arrest of BUP ex-treasurer Azad

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest retired Air Commodore M Abdus Salam Azad, a former treasurer of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), in a case of document forgery in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

If he is now out of the country, the HC asked for issuance of a red alert against him.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman delivered the order after dismissing a petition filed by Md Rubel, a dispatch writer of the PMO, seeking bail in the document forgery case.

During the hearing, Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder said forgery of documents from the Prime Minister's Office is a heinous crime and there is no exemption for those involved in this crime.

The HC asked the lower court concerned to complete the trial of the case within six months,

Lawyer Md Qumrul Islam appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik and Assistant Attorney General Anna Begum Koli represented the State. On May 5 last year, Md Rafiqul Alam, Director-7 of the PMO, filed a case against three individuals with Tejgaon Police Station.

Investigation Officer of the case, Tejgaon Police Station Inspector Mohammad Kamal Uddin on September 22 of the same year pressed a charge sheet against six persons including former Chhatra League central committee leader Tarikul Islam Momin, PMO staff Fatema Khatun, Nazim Uddin and Rubel, North South University student Forhad Hossain and former Treasurer of BUP retired Air Commodore M Abdus Salam Azad in the case.







