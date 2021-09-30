KU halls reopen on Oct 18

KHULNA, Sept 29: The authorities of Khulna University (KU) on Wednesday decided to reopen dormitories of the university on October 18.

Students of masters and fourth-year honours have been asked to take their seat on October 18 while remaining dormitories students will take their seat on October 26 gradually.

The decision was made on Wednesday afternoon at the 215th emergency syndicate meeting of KU held at the Shaheed Tajuddin conference room with the syndicate president and vice-chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain in the chair.

Following the direction of the Ministry of Education and University Grant Commission (UGC), the meeting took the decision after analysing the entire preparation to reopen dormitories.

Syndicate secretary and acting registrar of KU Professor Khan Golam Quddus said students have been asked to take their seat gradually by submitting photocopies of their own dormitory identity card, Covid-19 inoculation certificate or registration card to the dormitory superintendent.











