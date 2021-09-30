Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Deaths due to electrocution alarming

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

News of death from electrocution hardly moves us. This is because the cause of death usually does not hit the headlines with as much magnitude as deaths caused due to road accidents, rapes or extra-judicial killings. But, one can hardly realize the gravity of pain and helplessness unless he or she undergoes through such terrifying experience.

For the past consecutive days, this daily has published series of news reports caused due to electrocution in various parts of our cities. According to September 9, 14, 18 and 19 issues of this daily, at least 12 people died from electric shocks in different parts of the country. None of these cases happened due to lightning. Rather, lack of basic sense in handling live wire, carelessness and indifference worked more in these cases.

The reports also suggest that working class people, especially in rural areas and children are mostly exposed to such live wire fatality. However, extreme degree of unawareness is one of the main causes behind such unwarranted deaths. According to a government study conducted in 2016, it was found that 7,163 persons were permanently disabled, 9,210 died, and some 2, 70, 622 were injured due to electric shocks.

Electrocution is considered by physicians as one of the most devastating injuries as a significant number of victims are maimed for life. Electrical injury including lightning constitute about one third of burn related mortality, morbidity and disabilities in the country. The capital city is a glaring example of dangling live wires scattered here and there with loose connections. When reports of numerous illegal establishments running on stolen electric connections turn breaking news, it is often too late.

Especially, slum dwellers in the capital and other major cities of the country are often heard stretching illegal power connections from source using poor cables, making the connections faulty, risky and turning the entire locality exposed to easy electrocution. Moreover, a nexus of dubious government officials is no less responsible in this case.

In the context of rising electric shock fatalities, we think an alternative option to overhead cables needs to be considered. Exposed overhead power lines have turned many parts of the country including the capital into a death trap. In order to ensure safety for all, government's authority concerned should lay out an underground electric wiring system as early as possible. In addition, public and private media establishments must come forward to launch a countrywide campaigning programme to aware all types of people on safety guidelines.

To finish with, almost all fatalities caused due to electrocution is easily preventable. We call on our school authorities to include a special chapter, elaborating on the preventive measures to electrocution. Lifelong safe living lessons are best learnt in schools.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deaths due to electrocution alarming
Challenges to sustain 7 per cent GDP growth
Ensure E-commerce victims are suitably compensated
Make Sabrang Tourism Park compete with Pattaya
Boon in RMG sector and upcoming challenges
Need for knowledge-based economy
Is a third wave imminent?
Progress in UN climate talks disappointing


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft