Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:55 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Unbearable traffic congestion

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Dear Sir
Traffic congestion is not a new problem in various important cities and suburbs of the country including capital Dhaka. Unequal competition among drivers, lack of proper parking, inadequate infrastructure, inadequate buses terminals, non-compliance with traffic laws, illegal occupation of sidewalks, reverse driving are some of the reasons for the problem.

Due to unbearable traffic congestion, a person has to spend about half of his daily working hours on the road. Besides people are suffering from various diseases including asthma and asthma. Kneeling, waist and spine problems are being created due to sitting in the car with long legs in the traffic jam. Meanwhile, due to traffic congestion, the road that is supposed to take 10 minutes takes 30 to 90 minutes. Many times the patient's car is stuck in traffic for hours.

It will not be possible for the government alone to solve this problem, we all have to work together to reduce traffic congestion. Therefore, all of us, including passengers and drivers, must be aware and responsible.

Md Mahedi Hasan Arnob   
Government Titumir College, Dhaka



