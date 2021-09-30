

Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective



After a sandstorm, a mummified woman near a Sidr tree is exposed on a stone pedestal; the woman gradually comes alive, and, when fed and clothed, pays with an ancient coin and is then attacked by some others who try to rebury her, which is fought off successfully by Dickson.



The dream interpreter, Um Mubarak, interpreted Dickson's dream in 1937 as oil under the lone Sidr tree seen in the Burgan Hills to the south and that the Manager of KOC be advised to drill there instead, where the awakening woman represented the subsurface oil wealth of Kuwait about to surface. Um Mubarak also urged that Dickson relate this to the Ruler of Kuwait, HE Sir Ahmad al Sabah, and stated that there were forces opposing this discovery. The ancient coin symbolised the wealth that would come to Kuwait.



The huge oil bounty of Kuwait is recent history�

In a similarly eerie way, the subject of this Spice-related business opportunity for Bangladesh had come to me as a dream where I had seemingly analysed the pros and cons of this opportunity in graphic detail and woke up sweating and very excited one early dawn in April 2021, convinced of the rapidly expansive merits of this proposal. Hence this article. In the dream, this business would soon rival the other business ventures of the country and reach an unassailable pole position, catering to the basic gastronomic needs of humanity while generating minimal global pollutants which are so destabilising to our eco-systems.



The refined nature of Moghul- and Persian- influenced culture in South Asia is best exemplified by the music, art, cuisine, artisans and human interactions seen in the stratospheres of society in Moghul India. In this, the centres of Moghul power in Delhi, Lukhnow, Murshidabad, Dhaka and Lahore were blessed with examples of the best proponents. It is well known that the most sophisticated experts in many of the separate aspects ran in specific families, where the skills were guarded like the crown jewels. Musical expertise ran in families under the tutelage of Ustads.



This applied to other skills like weaving and so the destruction of the world-beating Muslin weavers, was fairly easily achieved by the East India Company whose intention was to supplant the legendary centre of textile excellence from Bengal to the British Isles. Likewise, cooking skills ran in families and were not universally shared e.g till lately the best wedding Biriyani cook was known as the 'Hath Kata Baburchi' (literally cook with cut hand) in Dhaka. It is like a patent system running in families. This is also true for the best sweets like Muktagacha's Monda etc.



My mother, Anwara Mohsin, born in Christmas Day in 1918, who was loved and lauded for her hosting skills, had an obsession with procuring the best cooking recipes. She was lucky in that she met a huge diversity of very powerful people in her life and managed to gather premier recipes. Also, we were fortunate in that our cook, Lateef Baburchi, in the 1950s' was an ex-cook of the Lt Governor General of Bengal, during the British Raj. We were highly blessed in that we ate a quality of food with a diversity, that others cannot contemplate. I have lived in London for many decades but have not partaken English food of the quality and refinement of Lateef Baburchi.



All of our family friends looked forward expectantly to being invited to our house and we used to have numerous dinner parties. Alas, these skills have been largely lost except for a few items that my eldest sister and my only surviving aunt can reproduce. I remember my mother hosting a grand dinner party in Chittagong in mid 60s in honour of the visiting Governors of Izmir and Istanbul. I also remember President Ayub Khan requesting that the catering be arranged by Mrs Mohsin.



However, thankfully natural forces ensure that food quality and ingredients are subject to forces of osmosis and the general cuisine of a nation gets uplifted as a whole. It is not any surprise that almost 80% of the Indian Restaurants in the UK are run by Bangladeshis.



Many may remember that following the Chinese Cultural Revolution in 1966, there was an influx of Chinese immigrants to Pakistan. Dhaka saw a significant influx and a growing number of Chinese Restaurants following in the footsteps of Chu Chin Chow in Gulistan, which was the first. Cantonese Chinese cuisine adapted with the spices and ingredients of Bengal, was a formidable combination of exquisite quality. After some decades, when these Chinese finally emigrated mainly to the US, they took their recipes with them. You can thus see outstanding Chinese Cuisine in many areas of the US. In comparison, the Chinese cuisine that I have tasted in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, UK, Europe and in China itself, are different and far inferior.



Given the tropical climate and the diversity and quality of cuisine in Bengal, it would be only natural that Bangladesh undertake to farm and expand the diversity of spices in the country and liaise with other countries to collaborate on the cultivation, processing and grading of spices so that the Bangladesh 'Lotus' mark and grading be a world standard. In this regard the Biologists, Botanists and Agriculturists of the country should form a Spice Secretariat to gather and propagate the best spices in the world.



This does not only mean food spices, but also incense spices like Agarwood which in itself is a multi-billion dollar industry in the Middle East. I am not sure how many native species of Agarwood existed in our forests and still survive, but there is no harm in re-establishing the existing species in numbers and importing new species from the forests of SE Asia.



The world environmentalists would possibly soon prevail to drastically reduce human consumption and cap the demand for garments and manufactured goods, if the planet SOS is to be heeded, and Climatic Change and Deterioration is to be minimised to a manageable Climatic Attractor as per Chaos Theory.



But the basic demand for good and high quality food enhanced by spices can only increase dramatically, when the deprived world realise the impact of spices, to promote global gastronomy. This means that Bangladesh would have managed to spearhead and create a global industry that is so fundamentally important to human needs without generating massive environmental damage. This is highly sustainable development and would guarantee our future growth and prosperity as a nation.

